Inflation risks and hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve are keeping the Czech National Bank from accelerating its rate-cutting pace, policymaker Jan Prochazka was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"We have been right to cut rates in moderate steps — and there is now almost zero likelihood that I personally would want to accelerate the process," he said in an interview with Bloomberg news agency.

"At the same time, I don't see any strong signals from the economy that would prompt us to slow the pace."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)