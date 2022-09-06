Crypto investment product firm 21.co, parent of 21Shares, said on Tuesday it had raised $25 million in a funding round led by Marshall Wallace that valued the company at $2 billion.

"With this round of financing, 21.co will continue to drive rapid, targeted growth through first-of-their-kind products, key market expansions and strategic talent acquisitions," 21.co said in a statement.

The post-money valuation makes 21.co "Switzerland's largest crypto unicorn", the company said. (Reporting by Yousef Saba in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)