Britain's water industry as a whole is financially resilient, British minister Rebecca Pow said on Wednesday, adding that its regulator Ofwat and the government are taking the resilience of sector very seriously.

"The sector as a whole is financially resilient and Ofwat continues to monitor the financial position of all the key water and wastewater companies," Pow told parliament.

Asked about Thames Water, she said it was not her place to comment on an individual company's financial position. (Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James)



