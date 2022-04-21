LONDON- EG Group, the acquisitive British petrol station and food retail business owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital, plans to create over 32,000 jobs globally over five years, it said on Thursday.

In Britain, many of the jobs will come from rolling out its bakery chain Cooplands and its fast food brand LEON across EG's petrol forecourt network, and from opening more EG foodservice concessions at Asda supermarket stores. The brothers and TDR also own Asda.

EG said new jobs will also come from accelerating openings for its existing third-party brand partners, notably Starbucks and KFC, including drive-thrus on the group’s UK forecourts and in Asda carparks.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)