Britain has taken "decisive and responsible" steps to help stabilise its economy, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"The UK authorities have taken decisive and responsible steps in recent months," she told a press conference in London, after the IMF upgraded Britain's growth forecasts earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)