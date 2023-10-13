MARRAKECH, Morocco - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday that he had "moderate to high confidence" that International Monetary Fund members would agree to increase quota-based lending resources without an immediate shareholding formula change that would boost China's influence.

"In the long run we will have to look at the formula we use to look at the quotas to make sure that the IMF has the credibility it needs as the most important institution for global financial stability," Hunt told reporters on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco.

"This is a good outcome to increase those quotas, and I have some confidence that we will be able to find a form of words that allows China to go along with that," Hunt added.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Alex Richardson)