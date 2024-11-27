International Monetary Fund staff and the government of Ethiopia have reached agreement on the second review of its $3.4 billion financing programme, the IMF said on Wednesday.

The East African country secured the programme in July, hours after it followed one of the IMF's key recommendations and floated its birr currency.

Upon completion of the review by the IMF's Executive Board, Ethiopia will have access to a disbursement of roughly $251 million, the IMF said.

