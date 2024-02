British energy giant BP rebounded into vast profit in 2023, it said Tuesday, after slumping into a loss the prior year on its exit from Russia following Moscow's Ukraine invasion.

Profit after taxation rocketed to $15.2 billion last year from a net loss of $2.5 billion in 2022, BP said in a results statement, but added that underlying profit excluding exceptional items halved to $13.8 billion on lower refining margins and oil sales.