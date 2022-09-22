British Prime Minister Liz Truss and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine, Truss's office said.

"The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine," a spokesperson for Truss said following the pair's first bilateral meeting, which took place at the UN General Assembly in New York. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Chris Reese)



