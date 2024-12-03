Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan said he was looking forward to being "useful" to the British bank "for some time to come", in a discussion about its CEO succession planning at a conference on Tuesday.

"We are at the start of a three-year plan, we've done the first year and this plan is itself a beginning - not an end," Venkat told the FT Global Banking Summit, when asked about his future at the UK lender.

Barclays is part-way through a strategic overhaul to woo investors by growing its UK corporate, consumer and investment banking businesses without excessive cost or risk, while also returning billions of pounds of capital to shareholders in buybacks and dividends.

It reported a forecast-beating 18% rise in third-quarter profit in October, as slower than expected interest rate cuts and upbeat investment banking prospects helped it raise its income outlook for the year.

