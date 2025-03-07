HSBC has appointed Jamie Markham as global head of credit and capital management as the bank's recent restructuring filters through senior ranks of the new corporate and institutional banking arm.

Markham was previously head of global banking coverage for the UK and international Europe, and will continue in that role while the bank looks to fill the position. Since the start of last year he has also been interim head of credit and lending for global banking.

He is based in London and will report to Gerry Keefe and Jo Miyake, head of banking for Europe and the Americas and head of banking for Asia and the Middle East, respectively, according to a memo to staff seen by IFR. Markham will be tasked with driving strategy, effective capital management, portfolio credit risk management and operational efficiency for all credit and capital management activities, the memo said.

Markham joined HSBC in May 2023 from JP Morgan, where he had worked for 12 years, latterly as global co-head of infrastructure and renewables and UK and Ireland corporate banking, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He spent three years at the investment bank arm of RBS, now NatWest, five years at BNP Paribas and three years at Barclays.

Source: IFR