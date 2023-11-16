Alstom's shares on Thursday recouped some losses from their 15% plunge a day earlier, as some investors were reassured by more details on the company's plan to boost its strained balance sheet.

The French train maker's shares rose about 3% by 0957 GMT.

JP Morgan analysts cited a Wednesday "sell-side dinner" with management which gave more detail on the timing of asset disposals before a decision is made on the size of a potential equity raise.

"Management expects they will have certainty on size of disposal contribution in next 6-9 months as well as that of other equity type instruments, which will help them decide amount of equity increase that is required," they wrote in a note.

Redburn analyst James Moore said in an e-mail: "I believe the market is starting to realise that Alstom has its ducks in a row."

"The company is now cheap and the plan is set," he said, adding that Alstom's array of asset disposal options mean the equity raise could end up being "only" 500 million euros ($542 million).

Alstom's top shareholder - Canadian investment group CDPQ - on Wednesday welcomed the train maker's plan to improve its financial situation.

