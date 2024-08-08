Test flights of so-called flying taxis -- futuristic drones capable of transporting people -- have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics as the certification for the engine has not come through, its promoters told AFP Thursday.

German manufacturer Volocopter has been conducting test flights in the Paris region for several years and had lobbied hard for authorisation from European authorities in time for the Olympics. The company has partnered with French airport operator ADP, the capital's metro and bus operator RATP, and the Paris regional government.