Airbus SE is negotiating a major sale of A330neo aircraft to China, with some of the largest Chinese airlines considering buying more than 100 of the upgraded A330 models, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The terms are still being discussed and the timing is uncertain, the report added.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Reuters reported Airbus was in talks with China over a potentially major aircraft order ahead Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to France earlier this year.

Airbus last year agreed to build a second Chinese assembly line or its A320neo narrow-body family during a state visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron in a move to strengthen access to the world's second-largest aviation market.

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China's state planner on deepening aviation cooperation, Chinese state media Xinhua reported in May.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh, additional reporting by Gursimran Kaur, Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Nivedita Bhattacharjee )



