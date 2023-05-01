A Russian freight train derailed Monday in the western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine after an "explosive device" detonated on the tracks but there were no casualties, the local governor said.

On the same day, officials said power lines had been blown up in northern Russia, which the FSB security service called an "act of sabotage."

The apparent attacks came a day after a Ukrainian strike killed four people in a Russian village in the Bryansk region and as Kyiv prepared for a widely expected counter-offensive.

"An unidentified explosive device went off, as a result of which a locomotive of a freight train derailed," Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

There were no casualties, he added.

He said emergency services were working at the scene and that rail traffic in the area had been suspended.

There have been reports of sabotage on railroads in Russia and its ally Belarus throughout Moscow's more than year-long Ukraine offensive.

But this was the first time Russian officials confirmed an attack of this scale.

Footage on social media showed the front of the train and several cargo carriages on fire and lying on the grass next to the tracks.

Russian Railways said the incident took place on Monday at 10:17 am local time (0717 GMT) between the town of Unecha and the village of Rassukha in the south-western corner of region -- some 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

It said the front locomotive and seven wagons derailed "after the intervention of unauthorised persons."

"As a result of the incident, the locomotive caught fire," it said in a statement.

It later said that the fire had been put out at 12.30 pm local time (0930 GMT) and that passengers of two Moscow-bound trains in the area would be taken by bus to the regional capital Bryansk.

Earlier on Monday, the governor of the northern Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said local power lines had been blown up by an "explosive device."

The official said the lines were damaged near the village of Susanino, 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of Russia's second city Saint Petersburg and posted images of the lines lying on the ground in a forest.

Drozdenko later said the FSB security service had opened a criminal case on "sabotage".