A proposed Russian "gas hub" in Turkey is still on the agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Russia wants to set up an electronic platform for gas sales in Turkey, he added.

Putin last year proposed the idea of creating a Russian "gas hub" in Turkey as Moscow works to reroute its energy exports after European countries sharply cut their imports from Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine.

According to Putin, he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to hold phone talks on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sandra Maler)