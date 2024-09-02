Nissan is gearing up to the world debut of the all-new Nissan Patrol, taking centre stage at an exclusive global event in Abu Dhabi on September 3 from 8.30pm (GMT+4) onwards.



This reveal promises to captivate car enthusiasts and fans worldwide, showcasing the legacy and innovations of the seventh-generation Patrol.



Nissan invites audiences from around the world to discover the next chapter of the Patrol’s legacy, with the World Premiere being streamed live across the following channels:

Worldwide Livestream: Nissan Middle East YouTube Channel

Live broadcast in selected regions: MBC Action TV

Live streaming in selected regions: MBC's Shahid App

"The all-new Nissan Patrol is about to capture the hearts of car enthusiasts and fans around the world as the stunning seventh-generation Patrol – a legendary icon reimagined – takes centre stage,” said Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co general manager (Automotive Group) Nassim Mourani. “This monumental launch is destined to make a powerful impact on the Qatari market, offering an unmatched combination of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge innovation that will redefine the driving experience.”



Those eager to get a glimpse of the all-new Nissan Patrol can tune in to the *Feel Patrol series on the Nissan Middle East YouTube page.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

