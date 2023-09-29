In a groundbreaking medical feat, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center achieved the world’s first fully robotic liver transplant for a Saudi patient in his sixties. The patient suffered from non-alcoholic fatty liver (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), reports Al-Rai daily.

Professor Dieter Brüring, the leader of the medical team overseeing the operation and the Executive Director of the Center of Excellence for Organ Transplantation, emphasized that this remarkable milestone underscores the hospital’s dedication to medical innovation and elevating the quality of healthcare worldwide. He highlighted that the success of fully robotic liver transplant operations marks a pivotal shift in the history of organ transplantation, solidifying KFSH&RC’s position as a global leader in this field.

The distinctiveness of fully robotic liver transplantation at King Faisal Specialist Hospital lies in its utilization of smaller incisions in the patient’s body, leading to a shorter recovery period and reduced risk of complications compared to traditional or hybrid liver transplantation approaches.

The hybrid approach involves an incision of up to 15 cm long, causing potential complications in about 50% of cases and requiring an extended hospital stay.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been at the forefront of adopting a comprehensive approach combining traditional and robotic surgeries, particularly in liver transplantation. Since 2018, the hospital has exclusively relied on robotic surgery for partial liver removal from living donors.

This accomplishment signifies a transformative leap in the services offered by Al-Khassusi to organ transplantation specialists. The hospital is a dedicated training center for robotic organ transplantation surgery, collaborating with other medical institutions to exchange expertise and enhance the global understanding of minimally invasive organ transplantation procedures.

Renowned globally for specialized healthcare services, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center recently secured the 20th position in the list of the world’s best healthcare institutions for the year 2023 and ranked first in the Middle East and Africa, as per the Brand Finance classification. This reaffirms its position as a leading healthcare institution globally. According to what was published by Al Arabiya.net.

