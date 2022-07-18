DUBAI - The World Health Assembly (WHA) has unanimously approved a draft resolution submitted by the UAE during the assembly’s 75th meeting held in Geneva from 21st to 28th of May, 2022, adding yet another feather to the UAE’s cap.

The draft resolution, which focuses on improving the quality of life, is the first of its kind to be approved by WHA, which operates under the umbrella of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The historic achievement demonstrates that the UAE has truly become a more influential and active country than ever before, with increasing global strategic leverage.

All delegates from all WHO regions present at the meeting endorsed the resolution. The participating nations congratulated the UAE and its leadership on having the resolution approved after being effectively drafted and deliberated with stakeholders to arrive at a consensus formula, becoming the first of its kind.

The new milestone is a testament to the UAE's tremendous efforts being made to raise the living standards of its people and make the UAE the happiest nation on earth. The resolution will share the UAE’s experience in this respect with the world.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the historic success.

"This is undoubtedly a great accomplishment that makes us feel grateful and proud to be part of the UAE and exemplifies the civilised principles upon which the nation was founded to secure a better present and a bright future for everybody," Al Owais said.

"Additionally, it is a global acknowledgement that will only amplify our efforts to promote global collaboration and improve people's quality of life. The resolution is a legitimate, formal way for us to tell the world's governments about our exceptional experience with quality of life."

The Minister stated that the UAE has become an essential partner in several worldwide initiatives and strategies. "The UAE's strong presence and distinguished international position would not have been feasible had it not been for the wise directives of our leadership, which has always been ready to support the global policies aimed at building a brighter future for mankind," he said.

"The UAE's successive achievements are undoubtedly the outcome of the forward-thinking vision adopted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who prioritised improving the quality of life in the UAE and across the world. This well-thought-out approach is being followed by our wise leaders today, who are determined to build an innovative health sector that keeps pace with the radical changes taking place in the world. Driven by clear objectives and strong resolve, the UAE will begin its new journey towards the next 50 years to write another success story," Al Owais added.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that the adoption of the UAE’s resolution is no mean feat and culminates the dynamic vision of the country’s leadership. It also showcases the UAE's excellent diplomatic efforts.

"The UAE’s proposal provides for the setting up of a comprehensive framework for promoting the quality of life and well-being of individuals and societies in various countries in consultation with member states," Al Olama said, adding that this will help achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (2030).

He lauded the crucial role that Emirati diplomacy had played in the proposal's development, which involved extensive consultation with a number of nations to arrive at a consensus version before being adopted.

"This achievement will undoubtedly strengthen the UAE's soft power, improve the country's reputation throughout the world, and underline its civilised image, identity, and distinct culture," Al Olama said.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, emphasised that the proposal approved by the WHA constitutes a quality addition to the UAE’s efforts being made to augment the quality of life locally, regionally and internationally.

"The UAE values and prioritises the happiness of its people, so it goes to great lengths to ensure prosperity, well-being, and stability for all who live on its soil. To achieve this goal, realise the National Wellbeing Strategy for 2031 and share the country’s experience with the world, the UAE submitted a draft resolution that calls on the Director-General of the World Health Organisation to prepare a quality-of-life framework to support member states that adopt this approach to reach the highest levels of health and well-being," Al Rand added.

He revealed that the resolution took nearly nine months to be prepared and discussed with other countries to identify key pillars that could enhance the quality of life.

Dr. Aisha Musabih, Director of the Quality of Life and Sustainable Development Department, said, " The ministry of health aspires to achieve a number of strategic objectives, including enhancing the UAE's key role in promoting people’s quality of life, which is why the resolution was prepared."

"The draft resolution is the first of its kind in the world to suggest the development of a global framework for the quality of life, and soon, the UAE will start working with the World Health Organisation to prepare a draft of the framework, which will be discussed by the WHO six regions and will then be submitted to the Executive Council of the World Health Organisation for final approval," Musabih added.