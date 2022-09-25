DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, announced that a total of 1,750 companies from 55 countries will take part in the 24th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the exhibition from 27 to 29 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA organises WETEX and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

"Organising WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is in line with the vision of the wise leadership to promote sustainable development in the UAE and consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for green economy and a preferred destination for organising and hosting major international events, conferences and exhibitions.

"For 23 years, WETEX has established its position as one of the largest and prominent specialised exhibitions. It has become a key platform for global organisations in the energy, water, environment, oil and gas, green development and related sectors to present their latest solutions, products and innovative technologies.

"The exhibition also introduces the world to the UAE’s achievements in the renewable and clean energy sector as well as highlights Dubai’s efforts to increase the share of renewable energy and promote sustainability in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer said that the exhibition provides an opportunity for government and private organisations to reach thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials and decision-makers to make deals and build partnerships, as well as identify market needs. This is especially important given the significant increase in renewable and clean energy projects in the UAE and the region. WETEX and DSS also provides a unique platform for investors to build business relationships and connect with decision-makers in various sectors. Moreover, the exhibition allows visitors to benefit from the busy agenda of specialised seminars and workshops.

WETEX and DSS 2022 is held in conjunction with the 8th World Green Economy Summit, organised by the World Green Economy Organization, DEWA, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in cooperation with international partners on 28th and 29th September 2022, under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-zero.’ The summit will bring together officials and decision-makers from around the world.

"Since its launch in 1999, WETEX has witnessed continuous growth. WETEX and DSS in 2021, which we organised at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai, attracted 1,200 companies from 55 countries and 62 sponsors, in addition to 10 country pavilions. The exhibition welcomed 45,506 visitors from different parts of the world. During the exhibition, DEWA organised 56 specialised seminars and panel discussions on sustainability, renewable and clean energy, green hydrogen, water desalination using clean energy, circular economy, production and storage of renewable energy, Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies in utilities, smart meters and grids, innovation in the post-COVID-19 phase, among other important topics," added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that this year, WETEX and DSS will cover an area of 62,513 square metres, with the participation of about 1,750 companies from 55 countries in addition to 62 sponsors and 32 partners and supporting associations. The exhibition hosts 20 international pavilions.

"Between 2011 and 2021, the number of WETEX visitors increased nearly tenfold. This underlines its position as the region’s largest sustainability & clean energy technology exhibition. We are confident that WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022 will continue this success in attracting thousands of visitors from all over the world," highlighted Al Tayer.

Al Tayer commended the role of the partners, sponsors, exhibitors and the media. He emphasised that have been DEWA’s partners in the exhibition’s success journey for 23 years.

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.