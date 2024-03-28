National unity is the bulwark that protects the entity of our homeland and preserves our gains, His Majesty King Hamad has said.

“Our unity will remain the all-inclusive umbrella under which we all seek shade, and under whose banner we achieve all goals and ambitions,” he said when he received well-wishers from the Northern Governorate at Sakhir Palace yesterday.

It was part of the King’s annual meetings with Bahraini citizens during Ramadan.

He exchanged greetings with them, wishing Bahrain and its people many happy returns.

The citizens congratulated the King on the holy month, wishing him abundant health, happiness and long life. They also wished the kingdom and its people further progress and prosperity, under his leadership.

The King also congratulated the citizens on the near advent of the last 10 days of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

He asserted that the kingdom’s landmark achievements and successes require unrelenting commitment to continue making sacrifices for the sake of the cherished nation, by preserving its identity, religions and rich history.

The King expressed pride in the dedicated efforts exerted by the Northern Governorate’s citizens to serve the kingdom’s development process.

He praised their loyal stances and positive participation in preserving the nation’s gains and building on its hard-won civilisational accomplishments.

His Majesty praised the outcomes of his recent meetings with the citizens, which stem from the authentic Arab traditions and Bahrain’s deep-rooted heritage that brings citizens together, as a united, cohesive family.

The citizens extended deepest congratulations to the King on the occasion of his Silver Jubilee and expressed pride in the wide-ranging achievements attained during that time.

Alaa Abdulraziq delivered a speech on behalf of the citizens, asserting that the King’s annual meeting with the governorate’s citizens during Ramadan reflects his keenness to reach out to them.

His Majesty was presented with a commemorative gift by Governor Ali Al Asfoor.