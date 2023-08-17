UNIONISTS have called on the government to provide equal opportunities for expatriates and Bahrainis by setting a minimum wage for each job or profession.The General Federation of Bahrain Trade Unions (GFBTU) asserted that such a move would reduce unemployment among Bahrainis, while also boosting the national economy.The proposal was made at a forum, held in co-operation with Solidarity Centre, at the Art Hotel and Resort in Amwaj Islands yesterday.The trade union body’s deputy secretary general Hassan Al Halwachi said a minimum wage in every profession was crucial to tackle unemployment.

“Setting a minimum wage will ensure expatriates are not seen as less expensive workers compared to Bahrainis,” he said, while not specifying the salary desired.“As it stands, many employers select workers on the basis of who would cost less, when ideally, it should be on the basis of merit.“Expats are a cheaper option, and Bahrainis become more vulnerable to unemployment as they are not seen as the best choice.”The conference, which included sessions on Advanced Course in Trade Union Work and the Young Trade Union Leaders Graduation Project, started on Tuesday and concludes today.It contained several courses on social dialogue, personal skill and concludes with a project presented by the participants.Mr Al Halwachi also called for a new vision for the country’s labour market, emphasising that employing nationals would refresh the country’s economy.

“Several qualified graduates in the country are unable to find a job in their own specialised fields,” Mr Al Halwachi claimed, stressing the need for clear strategies and programmes to help young citizens pursue their dreams.“Moving forward, we want the union to be a partner in all social dialogues involving jobs in the country,” he added.He also reiterated his support for local workers, assuring them that the union would support them in all matters regarding employment.“We will be their voice,” he said, adding that they would strive to achieve job security for citizens and ensure their sources of livelihood are not threatened for any reason.The GDN reported last week that the GFBTU had called for Bahrainis to be the number one choice of hiring companies, and proposed a minimum wage of BD700 depending on the specialisation of the candidate.

They also called for certain professions to be restricted to Bahraini citizens.They claimed there were more than 40,000 jobs with salaries of more than BD700 a month where expats were hired, without mentioning the professions.The GDN reported in May that Bahrainisation drives in the public sector were progressing at a rapid pace, with 84 per cent of jobs being occupied by Bahrainis.

Last month, Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan stated that implementing a minimum wage policy would be very costly for Bahrain and would not have a direct impact on reducing the unemployment rate among low-skilled citizens.He also said that zero unemployment was ‘practically impossible’ with thousands of graduates constantly entering the labour market, often exceeding the demand. He did, however, reiterate that Bahrainis remain the top priority for employers and that expatriates were being hired only in sectors where local talents were not available.

