ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced it will organise the First Scientific Conference on Health and Medical Research in the UAE on 5th and 6th December, 2022, to develop national capacities in health and medical research, create a suitable framework for scientific research and promote the skills and competencies of national cadres.

All academics and researchers working for academic institutions, and public and private healthcare providers in the UAE are invited to the conference and to submit their research papers on various medical subjects.

The ministry said that researchers should focus on proposed topics and themes that include cancer innovative therapies, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity, genetics, infectious diseases, neurosciences and mental health, women and child health, environmental diseases, and artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector, MoHAP, stressed that organising the conference comes in line with the ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's medical capabilities and create a scientific platform to support research, foster innovations, and fund investments in medical technology.

"We are looking forward to producing innovative research that enriches the medical landscape in the UAE and to creating a supportive environment for national competencies who can come up with new and revolutionary treatments for diseases and patients. We are determined to play a fundamental role in achieving the objectives of the UAE Centennial Plan and establishing a sustainable health system," Al Amiri said.

Khalil Qayed, Training and Development Consultant at The National Centre for Health Research (NCHR), MoHAP, said, "Through the conference, we hope to keep abreast of the newest breakthroughs in medical, scientific research and adopt the finest global methods to promote scientific research strategies."

He clarified the terms and conditions for submitting research, which include that the summary should not be more than 300 words; it should not have been published earlier, or one with which the researcher has participated in a previous conference. He also added that the deadline for submitting research is 15th September, 2022, and the approval or rejection would be decided on 15th October, 2022.