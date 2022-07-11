The UAE transitioned into a shorter workweek and a longer weekend at the beginning of the year. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday has been the new weekend for government workers for over six months now. Most private sector firms have switched to a Saturday-Sunday weekend as well.

In line with the shift, authorities across the country have revised timings of certain services. Here are the key changes you need to know.

Abu Dhabi:

Effective July 15, 2022, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced new timings for paid parking and road tolls.

- Darb toll gates: They will be free on Sundays instead of Fridays. This means that toll gate charges would apply Monday to Saturday during the peak hours of 7am to 9am; and 5pm to 7pm. They would be free on public holidays as well.

- Parking: Public parking would be free to use on Sundays instead of Fridays. Charges will apply Monday to Saturday. Parking will be free to use on public holidays.

Dubai:

Revised timings have been in effect in Dubai since March.

- Parking: It’s a paid service for 14 hours from 8am to 10pm daily, except Sundays and public holidays. Residents and tourists can park their cars in paid zones for free on Sundays. Multi-storey facilities charge parking fees around the clock and on all seven days of the week.

- Al Maktoum Bridge toll gate: It’s free from 10pm to 6am on weekdays; and from 10pm Saturday till 6am Monday.

Sharjah:

The Emirate had adopted a three-day weekend of Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Paid parking timings remained unchanged despite the weekend shift.

Parking in Sharjah is a paid service 8am to 10pm, Saturday to Thursday. Parking is free on Fridays, except in zones that have blue information signs. In such areas, parking is a paid service on all days of the week.

