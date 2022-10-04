The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 365 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 316 recoveries and 1 death.

The new cases were detected through 131,456 additional tests.

Total active cases stand at 18,565.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 4 are 1,029,082 while total recoveries stand at 1,008,171. The death toll now stands at 2,346.

Abu Dhabi achieved the highest vaccination rate in the world at nearly 100 per cent, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced.

"Through the vaccination campaign launched by Abu Dhabi, the Emirate was able to achieve the highest vaccination rate worldwide at nearly 100 per cent," the DoH said on Facebook.

According to the DoH, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi successfully managed to navigate and combat the pandemic without going into full lockdown.

Meanwhile, face masks are no longer mandatory in public areas across the UAE. These include schools, malls and supermarkets.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had confirmed that face masks are not required to be worn at private schools, early childhood centres, universities and training institutes in Dubai.

However, they are mandatory on school buses, Khaleej Times has learnt. In an advisory, school transport service operator STS group told parents that face covering is required for school bus students and “our employees until further updates are provided”.

Students also confirmed that their bus supervisors asked them to mask up during the journey to and from school on Wednesday.

