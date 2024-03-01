During the ceremony held at Business Centre, Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, honoured 88 government and private sector entities with certificates of compliance with the National Standard for the Business Continuity Management System.

The ceremony was attended by ADCMC, and Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Vice President of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NECMA), along with representatives from government entities and organisations in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of ADCMC, said, “We are honoured to work with government entities in the emirate to ensure their ability to provide vital services during emergencies and crises and achieve the highest rates of compliance with the requirements of the National Standard for Business Continuity. This is in line with the efforts to cement Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global model for responding to crises.”

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised that the external audit process is part of ADCMC's commitment to ensuring compliance with NECMA's National Standard for Business Continuity. It’s also in line with the centre’s vision to elevate the readiness of Abu Dhabi, develop capabilities and competencies, and utilise the latest technologies to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position in emergency response.

Dr. Al Nuaimi further explained that the selected entities underwent an external audit process conducted by ADCMC work teams from July to December 2023. The audit included interviews with more than 480 employees at various job levels, the review of more than 2,200 documents, in addition to conducting 28 training workshops benefiting 2,091 employees and holding over 94 meetings with the entities’ work teams.