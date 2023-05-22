A UAE-based company has announced a whopping Dh13.3 million as a "silver jubilee gift" to its employees and their families as part of its milestone celebrations.

The Aries Group of Companies, based in Sharjah, showed appreciation to the parents of 25 employees by arranging for them to travel from their hometowns in India to Dubai. They joined their children in commemorating the company's 25th anniversary.

In a heartfelt display of appreciation for the unwavering dedication and hard work of the employees who have served the company for three or more years, a special invitation was extended to their parents to attend the function. The invitation also included an exclusive opportunity to embark on a fascinating Dubai tour.

Parental allowance

For over a decade, the company has upheld a unique policy of providing employees' parents with a 'parental allowance'. Recognising the indispensable role family support plays in the achievement of employees; this initiative serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude towards parents who have steadfastly nurtured their children's education and careers.

Through this gesture, the company celebrated the invaluable contributions of parents, acknowledging their unwavering support in shaping the lives and accomplishments of their children.

The group expressed that it's an act of gratitude and a sincere recognition of the instrumental role parents play in the professional journeys of their children.

Sohan Roy, Aries group's Founder Chairman, said, "As we reflect on the past 25 years, we're grateful for the commitment and efficiency of our employees and their families who have supported them. This is our way of saying 'Thank you' for what they have been doing for our organisation."

The chairman, who holds an honourary doctorate and the title of "Sir", said, "We believe the business's success is linked to its employees' happiness. Initiatives such as inviting parents to the event and offering financial rewards to the whole family are a testament to this commitment. We are sure such initiatives will strengthen the bond between the employees and their families and foster a sense of pride in being part of the Aries Group family."

The company has religiously followed a policy of sharing 50 per cent of its profits with employees from its inception in 1998.

Social responsibility schemes

Over the past 25 years, the group has implemented numerous social responsibility initiatives. These initiatives encompass a range of programs aimed at benefiting various stakeholders. Notable schemes include providing pensions to the parents of employees, offering salaries to unemployed spouses of group employees, establishing homes for senior staff, granting education allowances and scholarships to employees' children, and organising skill and happiness development programs.

In addition to these employee-centric initiatives, the company actively engages in several corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. These efforts extend towards supporting individuals affected by natural calamities by facilitating rehabilitation and helping them regain their livelihoods.

The group also takes pride in running schools in underprivileged areas with limited access to education. Moreover, they offer scholarships to students from economically challenged families, enabling them to pursue their educational aspirations.

Therefore, its commitment to social responsibility is evident through its multifaceted approach, addressing both internal employee welfare and external societal needs. Through these initiatives, they strive to positively impact the lives of their employees, their families, and the communities they operate in.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).