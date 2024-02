The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Chile over victims of wildfires that took place in Valparaíso region, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as numerous missing people, and causing severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Chile, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.