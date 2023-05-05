Staff Lt. General Eng. Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, said the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces on 6th May, 1976, established the foundations of the UAE’s creation, praising the wise vision of the Founding Fathers.

Lt. General Al Mazrouei’s speech on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, published in the Nation Shield magazine, is as follows:

The decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces on 6th May, 1976, under one central command and one flag, the outcome of an agreement between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Leaders, established the foundations of the creation of the UAE and underscored their wise vision as they believed that the unity of the Armed Forces would strengthen the Union and ensure the country’s national security.

The Armed Forces have achieved many successes on various fronts, and its ongoing development is part of the leadership’s ambitious plans to strengthen the UAE’s global stature. Ongoing overall technological developments drive us to increase our efforts to modernise the Armed Forces so it can address current developments and challenges, especially amidst a challenging regional and global environment.

The Armed Forces have always been a key player in the process of national development over the past 50 years, led by its leadership.

On this precious national occasion, we proudly appreciate the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs, who passed away while defending the country’s values, interests and achievements. They will always remain our source of pride.

I extend my most sincere greetings on this occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the Armed Forces, and the people of the UAE. We reiterate our loyalty to the country and its leadership.