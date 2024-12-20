UAEV, the first government-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging network in UAE, has announces the adoption of the recently introduced EV tariffs by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, effective January 2025.

Starting from next month, EV users will benefit from transparent and standardized charging fees.

The tariff has been set at AED1.2/kWh + VAT for DC chargers and 0.70 AED/kWh + VAT for AC chargers, ensuring fair and consistent pricing while supporting the operational excellence of the network.

To enhance the EV driving experience, UAEV is introducing its user-friendly mobile application. The app will provide features such as easily finding your next charging station, live status updates, and simple payments, empowering EV users with essential tools to navigate the charging network effectively.

Complementing the app, UAEV is launching a dedicated 24/7 call center to provide instant support and assistance, ensuring seamless user experiences at all times.

While these tariffs mark an important step towards enhancing the sustainability and scalability of the network, it is worth noting that EV charging services have remained free of charge since the tariffs were first announced last May.

This milestone initiative reflects UAEV’s commitment to ensuring service quality, equitable access to its network, and alignment with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future.

"This marks a transformative step in the UAE’s journey towards sustainable transportation," said Engineer Sharif al Olama, the Chairman of UAEV.

"The implementation of standardized charging tariffs and the launch of innovative solutions like the UAEV app and 24/7 support reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing the EV driver experience. By expanding our network and aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, we are driving a cleaner, greener future for all," he noted.

By 2030, UAEV’s network will include 1,000 chargers strategically located across urban hubs, highways, and transit points within the UAE. Key locations will span all emirates, ensuring accessibility for both inter-city and intra-city EV users alike.

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, UAEV is committed to advocating for sustainable transport and reducing carbon emissions. By delivering high-speed charging solutions, real-time network uptime monitoring, and strategically placed charging stations, UAEV empowers EV drivers and promotes green mobility across the nation.

UAEV delivers an integrated charging solution ecosystem designed to meet diverse user needs. With a focus on reliability, accessibility, and innovation, UAEV reinforces its role as a key enabler of the UAE’s green transition.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).