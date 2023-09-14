Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi will return to the UAE next week! According to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the astronaut will reach the Emirates on September 18.

AlNeyadi returned to Earth earlier this month after having completed the longest Arab space mission in history. He spent six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and became the first Arab spacewalker.

