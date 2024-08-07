Muscat – The number of trademark registration applications in Oman increased 11% in 2023 to 13,043 compared to 11,742 in 2022, according to the National Intellectual Property Office.

Ghaleb bin Mohammed al Saidi, an intellectual property researcher at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, informed that the past two years have witnessed 10-14% growth in trademark registration and documentation requests. A total of 6,109 trademarks and 428 patents were registered in the first half of this year.

According to Saidi, the increased demand for trademark registration is driven by owners’ desire to protect their brands in competitive markets and prevent fraud. Applications are submitted through the ‘Oman Business’ platform.

He emphasised the importance of trademark documentation to protect creators’ rights, limit counterfeiting and distinguish goods or services in the market. “The growing interest in trademark registration indicates increased awareness of its importance in the business sector.”

