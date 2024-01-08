The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has launched its ‘Top-up Your Personal Finance’ campaign for customers seeking to extend their existing personal financing from the bank.

Customers can benefit from the campaign until March 31 and receive exclusive interest rates in addition to a grace period of up to six months.

Commenting on the occasion, chief executive - retail banking Subah Al Zayani said: “Experience the convenience of a six-month grace period on our personal finance repayments, alleviating financial burdens and empowering you to pursue your aspirations.”

For more information on NBB’s products and services, contact 17214433, visit the website or stop by any of NBB’s branches.