The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research has signed a cooperation agreement with a specialized factory to produce biodegradable bags with the highest international standards, reports Al-Rai daily. The agreement aims to reduce the negative effects of non-biodegradable plastic waste on human health, living organisms, and the environment.

The director of the Petroleum Research Center of the Petrochemical Products Improvement and Development Program Institute, Dr. Salah Al-Enezi, said in a press statement Tuesday that the agreement between KISR and the factory aims to improve and develop the factory’s production lines for biodegradable plastic products. The agreement is part of the institute’s commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility to promote the use of environmentally friendly products and practices.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).