Tamkeen has entered into partnership with MAE Aircraft Management Company, a joint venture between Asia Cargo Network (ACN) and MENA Aerospace, enabling the air cargo operator to employ Bahraini talent.

While facilitating employment opportunities for qualified Bahraini pilots and aviation engineers, the collaboration aims to bolster air cargo activities, foster regional growth, and strengthen ties with prominent air transport service companies and aviation service providers.

The kingdom’s strategic location and historical reputation as a regional trade hub allows it to harness significant growth in this vital sector. In 2022, the transportation and logistics sector contributed 6.8 per cent to the GDP, offering quality job opportunities for local talent.

“With the shipping and logistics sector being a key focus of the government’s economic recovery plan, we are pleased to support MAE Aircraft Management Company, which aligns with our vision to reinforce the kingdom’s position as a regional hub for logistics services,” said Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez.

This collaboration will allow MAE Aircraft Management Company to offer shipping companies in Bahrain access to advanced services, enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the local air freight market.

The venture will drive increased demand across the supply chain and contribute to the overall prosperity of the logistics sector.

With its role as a low-cost freight services provider, MAE Aircraft Management will also serve as a gateway to Asia Cargo Network’s operations in the Middle East.

MAE Aircraft Management Company anticipates expanding its regional footprint, contributing to the 6.7pc expected annual growth rate of the shipping services market in the Middle East and Africa region, which is expected to reach $27.8 billion by 2028.

“We thank Tamkeen for their support and remain committed to investing in Bahraini talent, fostering professional development, and supporting national initiatives in the aviation sector,” said MAE Aircraft Management Company board member Dr Muhammad Jumaan.

“This project will positively impact the local economy and position Bahrain as a prominent regional logistics hub.”

MENA Aerospace has previously benefited from Tamkeen’s wage increment programme, training 274 Bahrainis in the transportation and logistics sector.