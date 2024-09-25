Muscat: The Supreme Judicial Council on Tuesday held its 4th meeting of 2024 during which its discussed topics related to judicial action, including the development of laws and the improvement of the quality of judicial services over the new Judicial Year (2024-2025).

The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Mohammed Sultan Al Busaidi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council. It reviewed decisions related to administrative and functional affairs of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sayyid Mohammed called for enhanced efforts during the new judicial year (2024-2025) to achieve prompt justice that consolidates the rule of law.

