SHARJAH - Sharjah Police and the Sharjah Digital Office have discussed cooperation in data management and governance to assist government entities in implementing standardised data governance practices.

During a meeting between Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, both sides emphasised the significance of this collaboration in achieving the emirate's digital leadership vision.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the efforts of the Sharjah Digital Office in advancing the emirate's digital transformation. He reaffirmed Sharjah Police's commitment to supporting government initiatives and contributing to the emirate's future development.

The Sharjah Digital Office presented its innovative data management and governance project, highlighting its potential to streamline processes and enhance data quality across government departments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi stressed the need for continued cooperation and knowledge sharing to achieve long-term development and solidify Sharjah's position as a leading centre for digital government.

The meeting was attended by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Sharjah Police's Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Lamia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, along with other officials