The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) highlighted its members' entrepreneurial projects and services at GITEX Global 2022, providing acclaimed members opportunities to network and explore partnership opportunities with international companies and visitors to the global exhibition.

As a NAMA Women Advancement affiliate, SBWC has also hosted a panel discussion titled “Women in Tech: Sustainable Advancement of Industry and Sector'” that deliberated the status of women in the tech sector and highlighted ways to ensure their inclusion and sustainable advancement in the industry.

At North Star Dubai 2022, one of the world’s largest startup events, formerly known as “GITEX Future Stars”, SBWC has been the official partner for the “Women in Tech” category for the past five years. The services and products from eight of SBWC's innovative members attracted global companies, suppliers and investors, who explored partnership opportunities to drive forward their projects to new levels of success.

The SBWC entrepreneurs also had the opportunity to have hands-on exposure to the latest business technologies, solutions and the people and companies behind them. Additionally, the selected members are scheduled to participate in the “Supernova Challenge”, a US$200,000 pitch competition organised in cooperation with the world's third-largest fund for financing SMEs.

The esteemed speakers discussed the tech sector's role in providing real opportunities for women-led projects and businesses alongside opportunities for growth. They also discussed how legislation and business support centres could boost the industry by supporting innovative projects and ideas.

The session expanded on women's representation in the technology innovation space, the importance of their inclusion and the sustainable advancement of women in tech, revealing the impact the pandemic had on women-led businesses.

Maryam Bin Al Sheikh, Director of SWBC, said, “We are adamant about participating in GITEX, as it serves as an international platform that brings together companies and investors to deliberate, exchange expertise, and explore partnership opportunities. Our active presence in this event provides our members unique opportunities to learn from international experiences that provide similar services to their own to develop and advance their offerings.”



