JEDDAH — This year’s summer season will end astronomically on Friday, September 22, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).



Hussain Al-Qahtani, spokesman of NCM, told Okaz/Saudi Gazette that temperatures would fall gradually over the coming days in most regions of the Kingdom and the autumn season, which is set to begin after 24 days, will be a rainy season during this year.



A number of cities and governorates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a rise in temperatures during this summer, especially in the eastern and central parts of the Kingdom. The Al-Ahsa governorate in the Eastern Province recorded the highest temperature, reaching 52 degrees Celsius on July 18.



Meanwhile, Al-Qahtani revealed that the committee, tasked with framing the terms and conditions related to the executive regulations of the Meteorological Law, has completed its work, and the NCM is preparing to announce it. The center will start receiving requests for permits and licenses, and imposing penalties for violations, Al-Qahtani said.

