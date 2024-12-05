voco Hotels, a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ premium portfolio, has announced the opening of voco Jeddah Gate, a premium property in the Saudi port city.

Situated in one of the most sought-after lifestyle destinations, voco Jeddah Gate is just 25 minutes drive from King Abdulaziz International Airport and close to the main railroad connecting Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah to Jeddah, making it an ideal base for business, leisure and religious tourists.

Featuring 706 contemporary guestrooms, blending modern comfort with premium amenities and the warmth of the voco brand, voco Jeddah Gate occupies a central location in the Fayhaa District just minutes from the iconic Jeddah Corniche, said a statement from voco Hotels.

Designed for discerning travellers, each room offers sleek interiors, ergonomic furnishings, and cosy bedding, complemented by high-speed Wi-Fi and smart TV technology. Every detail, from the soothing decor to the intuitive layout, has been considered to enhance guest stays, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience at voco Jeddah Gate, it stated.

Ahmed Mahfouz, the General Manager of voco Jeddah Gate, said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first voco hotel in Jeddah and a significant milestone for the brand in this vibrant city. This property is more than just a hotel; it’s a welcoming space where guests can experience the distinctive blend of natural charm, premium comfort, and warm hospitality that voco is known for."

"With a prime location near the Jeddah Corniche, close to the city’s business and cultural landmarks, we look forward to welcoming guests from around the world for a stay that is both convenient and enriching," stated Mahfouz.

"Our team works around the clock to create a dynamic, enjoyable and easy-going environment for guests to work, rest and stay and it is very exciting to see it come to life," he added.

At the heart of voco Jeddah Gate is an extraordinary collection of event spaces designed to inspire and impress.

"With one of the largest capacities in the city, the hotel offers 17 modular meeting rooms and a grand ballroom for up to 700 guests, perfect for both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations," explained Mahfouz.

"Each space blends sophisticated style with seamless functionality, ensuring that every event – whether a wedding, corporate affair, or banquet – feels effortless yet extraordinary," he noted.

The hotel’s elevated hospitality proposition also includes six diverse dining venues, from the rich flavors of Arabic, Turkish, and Moroccan cuisines at Mayara all-day-dining restaurant to the relaxed Ora Lobby Lounge and Azura Pool Café.

"For a well-deserved ‘me-time’ voco Jeddah Gate’s health club offers a range of facilities designed to help you unwind and rejuvenate including a 20-meter outdoor swimming pool, an exclusive indoor pool for women, a massage and beauty salon, and a kids club," said the hotel official.

"These marvellous facilities offer ample reasons for guests to choose voco Jeddah Gate as the perfect destination for business, relaxation, and memorable family getaways," observed Mahfouz.

Business travellers will appreciate the proximity to key institutions like King Abdulaziz University and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, as well as various business hubs and amenities within easy reach. Leisure guests can explore nearby shopping malls, cultural sites, and the celebrated Corniche, ensuring a well-rounded visit to the heart of this dynamic city, he added.

