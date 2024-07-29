RIYADH — The Saudi Space Agency announced the launch of the Space Mission Design Center (CDF), in the presence of CEO Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, Deputy CEO Dr. Valanathan Munsami, and a number of representatives of local and international entities.

This comes as part of the agency’s efforts to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position in the field of space research, and its endeavors to develop national capabilities in this vital sector.

The CDF center will support the planning and implementation processes of various space missions by applying the principles of concurrent engineering and utilizing advanced techniques in analysis and simulation, which will help reduce the time required to prepare feasibility studies for space missions by up to 75%, and reduce the cost required to design space systems by up to 50%.

The agency confirmed its adoption of the Integrated Mission Lifecycle (IML) as a methodology and framework for implementing projects, programs, and developing space-related products, aiming through it to achieve operational excellence, provide a standard framework, improve efficiency, and coordinate various activities, thus establishing the agency’s mark of excellence as a reference for best practices in managing complex engineering projects.

The Saudi Space Agency strives to enhance its partnership with regional and international actors in the field, in a way that contributes to supporting space activities in Saudi Arabia, the growth of the space economy in the local and global sectors, and encouraging interest in space activities and missions, as vital foundations for enhancing sustainable development.

