Shmoh Almadi Company signed a $509,000 contract with China-based Foshan International Trade Company on 25 September.

The agreement aims to supply and install an automated production line for filling and packaging Maamoul and Date Bars, according to a bourse filing.

The agreement includes the supply of a fully integrated filling and packaging line in accordance with the approved technical specifications. It also covers the travel and visa expenses for two engineers for installation, commissioning, and all necessary testing.

It will run for 70 working days from the date of dvance payment, followed by a 35-day installation and commissioning period.

This Saudi-Chinese partnership aligns with the listed company’s strategy to boost capacity, improve efficiency, and meet rising demand locally and abroad.

Additionally, it will strengthen Shmouh Almadi’s competitiveness and support its growth goals.

The financial impact will be reflected in 2025 capital expenditures, with expected positive effects on financial and operational results beginning in 2026.

On 13 January 2025, Shmoh Almadi began trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market (Nomu).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).