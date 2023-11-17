RIYADH — Total donations raised through the Saudi popular fundraising campaign for the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip have exceeded SR500 million. The number of donors participated in the campaign, launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) through its Sahem portal, has exceeded 800,000 donors.



This is in addition to the Saudi Air Bridge of relief supplies meant for Palestinians, under which the 4th plane, carrying 35 tons of relief supplies, reached Arish International Airport in the North Sinai Governorate of Egypt last Sunday.



Saudi Arabia initiated this huge humanitarian aid campaign in line with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman issued on Nov. 2. King Salman and the Crown Prince had donated SR30 million and SR20 million respectively to the campaign.



Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah noted that this fundraising campaign is part of the historical role of the Kingdom in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in various crises. The Saudi humanitarian and development support has never stopped reaching the Palestinian people, he said.



Donations to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform through the following link https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza, or through the Sahem mobile app via Apple Store and Google Play. Donors can also send their contributions directly to the campaign bank account (SA5580000504608018899998) at Al Rajhi Bank.



The popular campaign was launched to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people caused by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza for more than one month. The Ministry of Interior earlier confirmed that KSrelief is the only entity authorized to receive the donations and deliver donations outside the Kingdom.

