RIYADH — The General Department of Traffic warned that fines ranging from SR500 to SR900 will be slapped on those motorists who use mobile phones while driving vehicles.



In a statement on its X account, the department emphasized that using mobile phone while driving is a traffic violation.

"This is a reckless act that exposes the vehicle owner and those around him to the risk of accidents," the statement added.



The department earlier noted that the use of handheld mobile devices while driving vehicles was found as the main cause of traffic accidents in various regions of the Kingdom.

It urged all motorists in the Kingdom to comply with traffic laws and road safety regulations without any failure.

