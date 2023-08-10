RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Eng. Khalid Al-Falih has concluded his official visit to Latin America.



During Eng. Al-Falih's official visit to Panama, he met with the Panamanian Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney, and the Panamanian Minister of Trade and Industry Federico Alfaro.



During the meetings they reviewed the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Panama, and ways develop the economic and investment relations in different fields of common interests.



The officials also discussed cooperation and partnership, and reviewed available investment opportunities in the two countries, in addition to reviewing the cooperation aspects and investment partnership.



It is noteworthy that the official visit of Eng. Al-Falih and his accompanying delegation, which represented a number of government agencies, national companies and representatives of the private sector, started on July 31.



During his visit to the region, Eng. Al-Falih discussed ways to enhance cooperation and integration with a number of officials from different countries of Latin America, as well as reviewing investment opportunities and ways to expand the volume of the qualitative investment partnerships between the Kingdom and the countries of the region.



This visit comes with the aim of enhancing investment relations, and reviewing the exciting strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the countries of Latin America, in addition to the qualitative and unprecedented opportunities that the Kingdom abounds in in all fields.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).