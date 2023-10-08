RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan conducted a telephone call with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Saturday.

During the call, they discussed the evolving situation in Gaza and its surroundings, emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate de-escalation.

The foreign minister underscored the Kingdom's rejection of targeting innocent civilians in any form and the necessity of respecting international humanitarian law by all parties involved.

He highlighted the imperative of concerted efforts to calm the situation and avoid further violence.

Additionally, the Saudi foreign minister received a phone call on Saturday from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The conversation between the two sides focused on de-escalation in Gaza and the protection of innocent civilians.

Saudi Arabia urged the European Union to act swiftly and intensify efforts to prevent further escalation.

The foreign minister also engaged in separate telephone discussions with his Arab counterparts in Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan, exploring ways to intensify joint efforts to halt the escalation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).