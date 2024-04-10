MAKKAH — In a meeting held in Makkah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan engaged in discussions with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa.



Their dialogue centered on the critical priorities of the Palestinian government, with a focus on the ongoing situation in the West Bank and Gaza.



A substantial part of their conversation was dedicated to exploring effective strategies toward securing a lasting ceasefire, along with emphasizing the imperative need to ramp up humanitarian aid directed toward Gaza to alleviate the escalating crisis.



The meeting, reflecting a concerted effort to address these pressing issues, was also attended by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji among other key officials.

