RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, at the latter’s residence in Riyadh on Thursday during his visit to the Kingdom.



During the meeting, their talks focused mainly on the progress of the road map to end the Yemeni crisis and the ongoing efforts to find a comprehensive political solution in the country. The two leaders emphasized the fraternal ties that bring together the two countries.



They discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the efforts made to support peace making and reaching a comprehensive political solution under the auspices of the United Nations, in a way closing the ranks of the Yemeni parties and fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Yemen.



Prince Khalid reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm and supportive position on everything that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen, and fulfills the hopes of its people.

