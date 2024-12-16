Dan Company, a PIF company specialising in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, has signed a contract with Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company to develop the first luxury resorts in Al-Ahsa.

The signing ceremony was held at the company headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of: Saad Abdulaziz Al-Kroud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dan Company, and Yousef Abdul Mohsen Al-Tamimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company. The contract was signed by Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, and Mohammed Abdul Mohsen Al-Tamimi, CEO of Abdul Mohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company.

The project, styled "Tuaja Luxury Resorts", marks a milestone in the company's mission to enhance the tourism sector and elevate the quality of services in the hospitality sector in the kingdom by developing resorts that combine sustainability, innovation, and authentic hospitality. The project also contributes to strengthening Al-Ahsa's position as an attractive destination for both local and international tourism.

Enhancing hospitality and tourism

Al-Kroud said: "We are pleased to announce the new resort, which aligns with the kingdom's efforts to enhance its hospitality and tourism offerings locally and internationally and reaffirms our commitment to contribute to the development of the tourism sector by leveraging the kingdom’s enchanting natural landscapes and showcasing it’s rich natural diversity through agri, eco, and adventure tourism."

He added: "It is our pleasure to partner with Abdulmohsen Al-Tamimi Contracting Company, a leading company in the Eastern province to develop our flagship project under the Tuaja Luxury Resorts brand. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for the future and commitment to excellence. Together, we look forward to Tuaja Resorts becoming a symbol of sustainability and innovation in the Kingdom.”

The project is a pioneering initiative that highlights the Al-Ahsa region’s stunning natural beauty and rich cultural and agricultural heritage and offers three distinctive experiences that cater to different needs: luxury and exploration at the luxury resort of Tuaja Premium Farm Resort, tranquility, and contemplation at the eco-friendly resort of Tuaja Eco Resort, and adventure and excitement at the Tuaja Adventure Resort.

