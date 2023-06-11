RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Saturday the agreement reached by the members of the joint committee of the House Representatives and the High Council of State (6+6) on preparing laws regulating the parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya.

This was announced at the end of the meeting of the joint committee of the House Representatives and the High Council of State (6+6) for the preparation of electoral laws, in June 6 and 7, 2023, in the city of Bouznika, Morocco.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it affirmed Saudi Arabia’s praise for Morocco’s efforts to make the important dialogue and consensus reached at the end of the meeting a success, which aims to achieve a political settlement in Libya.

Saudi Arabia hopes that the Libyan parties will formally sign the electoral laws, which comes as an important step towards ending the crisis and enhancing security and stability in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness for Libya to be an active and influential country in its Arab, regional and international environment, in addition to achieving the aspirations of the Libyan people and contributing to the country’s development and prosperity.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).